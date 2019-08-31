Peregrine Asset Advisers Lifted Position in Verizon Comm (VZ) as Share Value Declined; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stock Value Rose While Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Position by $637,346

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 1059.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 81,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 88,741 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 7,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 14,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 163,899 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 178,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.04 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 14,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,689 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $49.19 million for 78.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1.07M shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).