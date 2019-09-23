Peregrine Asset Advisers Lifted Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $2.87 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Declined While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lifted Its Stake

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 14,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 46,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, up from 32,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $225.44. About 539,287 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 506,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $410.47 million, up from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 150,363 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 824,399 shares to 356,287 shares, valued at $31.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 12,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,363 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 50,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 7,317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.03% or 6,829 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 44,164 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 392,427 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 171 shares. Daiwa Grp has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 643,521 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.24% or 41,181 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl holds 361 shares. First Republic Management accumulated 8,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited Com reported 0% stake. Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,570 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 7.39 million shares. Moreover, Halsey Ct has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,200 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire -2.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why DocuSign, Endo International, and Guidewire Software Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beazley Selects Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics for Enhanced Risk Modeling – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “eviid Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cypress Cap Grp Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aspiriant Lc reported 7,366 shares. Wright Service accumulated 1.13% or 14,482 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc Inc invested 1.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.92M shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.46% or 5,300 shares. Moreover, Bancshares has 0.53% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nomura owns 28,004 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP stated it has 34,336 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 2.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 17,916 shares. Israel-based Menora Mivtachim has invested 2.68% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peoples Svcs Corp has 0.96% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,258 shares. Lbmc Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,298 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in August 2016 – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 19,984 shares to 25,809 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 22,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,725 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).