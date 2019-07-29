Peregrine Asset Advisers Lifted Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $4.58 Million as Stock Rose; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Loews Lowered Its Position by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 858.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 29,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 855,240 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.71M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – GM will kill the Chevrolet Sonic, reports Wall Street Journal, citing; 18/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Warren/Trumbull Potential Number Affected- General Motors LLC – 06/18/2018; 07/03/2018 – Sharenet: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to Invest $2.25 Billion in GM Cruise; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA, KDB AGREE ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURE TO CUT DEBT; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS MUSTAFA MOHATAREM, CURRENT CHIEF ECONOMIST, WILL REMAIN ACTIVE IN THE ROLE UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT LATER THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Urge U.S., China to Engage in Constructive Dialogue, Pursue Sustainable Trade Policies

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley keeps it simple on GM – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why and How to Buy GM Stock in Todayâ€™s Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 0.07% or 237,851 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 145,445 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc reported 444,202 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs invested in 0.15% or 31,809 shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 1.02M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Limited Liability Corp reported 1.11 million shares stake. Coastline Trust holds 5,660 shares. Fosun International Ltd holds 12,000 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited accumulated 81,868 shares or 0.89% of the stock. America First Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Conning Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 22,980 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 411,176 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com reported 0.25% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 20.99% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 7.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.42% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,727 shares to 7,577 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Over-the-Air Solution to Enhance Performance, Driver Productivity and Vehicle Health Management Now Available – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.