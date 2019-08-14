Peregrine Asset Advisers Increases Stake in Kellogg (K); Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Holding by $736,645 as Shares Declined

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 8,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 52,278 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 44,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.77. About 713,153 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 916.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 45,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 50,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 881,089 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kellogg Company Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offers – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Driving Kellogg Stock Higher Thursday? – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares to 10,499 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,695 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Spirit Aerosystems Stock Popped 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit AeroSystems: An Attractive Manufacturing Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.