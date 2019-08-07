Peregrine Asset Advisers Increased Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $4.58 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $8.71 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 858.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 29,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $151.1. About 785,587 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 18.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid

