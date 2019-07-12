Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Sherwin Williams (SHW) Position; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Its Fabrinet (FN) Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Sherwin Williams (SHW) stake by 16.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as Sherwin Williams (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 5,050 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 6,050 last quarter. Sherwin Williams now has $44.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Fabrinet (FN) stake by 41.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 443,785 shares as Fabrinet (FN)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 634,774 shares with $33.24 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Fabrinet now has $1.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 173,185 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. Shares for $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 42,631 shares to 45,793 valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) stake by 81,088 shares and now owns 88,741 shares. Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52700 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $597.90 million for 18.44 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,344 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,491 shares. Geode Ltd Llc invested in 984,626 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3,100 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc holds 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 4,210 shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.83M shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Utd Automobile Association reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 10,636 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Peninsula Asset Management stated it has 10,797 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,175 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 500 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 11,086 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fabrinet had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of FN in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. Northland Capital maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rating on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 452,900 shares to 947,231 valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 107,600 shares and now owns 863,028 shares. Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was raised too.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.58M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 40,700 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 8,357 shares. Fil holds 136,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 280,812 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Numerixs Tech stated it has 3,400 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Llc holds 11,105 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 199 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 279,697 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership reported 24,500 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 18,937 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 7,064 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch as Europe’s CBD Market Grows 400% – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.83 million activity. Shares for $1.09M were sold by Ng Toh-Seng on Thursday, February 14. KELLY THOMAS F sold $164,364 worth of stock. The insider Mitchell David T. sold $1.57 million.