Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Position By $2.18 Million; Last Week Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Analysts

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 43.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 19,984 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 25,809 shares with $2.83M value, down from 45,793 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $305.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Among 5 analysts covering Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ocado Group Plc has GBX 1630 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 1130.60’s average target is -13.43% below currents GBX 1306 stock price. Ocado Group Plc had 25 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America. See Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1070.00 New Target: GBX 1073.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1320.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1300.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Red-Hot Procter & Gamble Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing – Schaeffers Research” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,337 shares. Amg National Tru Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Manhattan holds 0.21% or 346,680 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.64% or 89,170 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv owns 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,879 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 19,865 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Bell Bankshares reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 1.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 66,041 shares. 1.72 million were reported by Asset Management One Communication. Weiss Asset Management LP accumulated 1,872 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 86,019 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 12,505 were reported by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Eastern Natl Bank owns 204,004 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc reported 49,820 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. 13,344 were reported by Ami Asset Management.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.47% below currents $122.24 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 9.24 billion GBP. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.