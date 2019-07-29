Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed By $929,160 Its Amazon (AMZN) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 16.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 2,637 shares with $4.70M value, down from 3,159 last quarter. Amazon now has $940.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $39.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1903.64. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg

Among 3 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Public Education had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets maintained American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) rating on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $33 target. See American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) latest ratings:

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 10,869 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 24.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12,766 activity. $12,766 worth of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was sold by Landon Timothy J on Thursday, January 31.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $540.71 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 24.72 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 0.63% or 1,470 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Kellogg (NYSE:K) stake by 45,843 shares to 50,843 valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 31,428 shares and now owns 35,028 shares. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.90 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

