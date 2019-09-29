Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Raised Valero Energy (VLO) Position by $2.63 Million; Alleghany Continues to Hold Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.08M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 100.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 30,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 61,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 30,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.86M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class C by 475 shares to 1,278 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,550 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW).

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 89,835 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $53.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 312,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

