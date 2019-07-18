Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lowered Sherwin Williams (SHW) Holding as Valuation Declined; Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holding Maintained by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 148.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 42,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,702 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 28,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 215,220 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $449.82. About 107,386 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 2,708 shares to 4,514 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Guggenheim reported 43,542 shares. Bridges Investment Management stated it has 35,359 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pnc Finance Serv Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 38,058 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 13,006 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Cibc Markets holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 29,482 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company holds 7,180 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank invested in 501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Mgmt Limited reported 0.44% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,026 shares. Goelzer Inc invested in 0.03% or 632 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 281,261 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pension Service reported 96,261 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06M for 17.65 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 24,853 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 73,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,810 shares, and cut its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 14,683 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). 87,271 were accumulated by Amp Investors. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Paragon Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Amer Century Companies holds 0.02% or 861,042 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 57,084 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 590,782 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 12,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce invested in 64,181 shares. Verition Fund Llc reported 0.04% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Voya Mngmt Llc invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Sei stated it has 364,813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.