Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lowered Its Sherwin Williams (SHW) Position; Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased Nordstrom (JWN) Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Sherwin Williams (SHW) stake by 16.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as Sherwin Williams (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 5,050 shares with $2.18M value, down from 6,050 last quarter. Sherwin Williams now has $46.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $498.87. About 511,424 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 29.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 36,700 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 88,000 shares with $3.91M value, down from 124,700 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 2.34M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) stake by 9,767 shares to 42,067 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 11,600 shares and now owns 19,400 shares. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $126.14M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.16 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stake by 17,805 shares to 21,005 valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) stake by 30,360 shares and now owns 32,322 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M also bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

