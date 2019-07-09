Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lifted Position in Kellogg (K) as Stock Rose; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.66 Million as Stock Price Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 916.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 45,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 2.95 million shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 320,628 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Rev $599M; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had $153.2M of Cash at March 31; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CAN’T ESTIMATE NATURE, AMOUNT OF MONETARY PENALTY; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG-LLOYD: CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95M shares to 36.89M shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 78.57% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,369 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 49,109 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 69,690 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 13,552 shares. Millennium Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 33,174 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.13 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd owns 9,044 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Ins Com Tx accumulated 0.11% or 36,620 shares. 52,017 are held by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Zevin Asset Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,950 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa owns 0.12% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 24,220 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Company holds 4,104 shares. Hartford Mgmt Comm reported 37,836 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management owns 0.36% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 42,496 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 183,354 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.36% or 11.87 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 6,676 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 2,614 shares. 89,376 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).