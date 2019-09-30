Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by $2.45 Million; Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Price Rose While Westwood Management Has Cut Its Holding

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 6,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 394,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.20M, down from 401,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $177.8. About 8.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 68,427 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

