Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lifted Its American Tower (AMT) Position by $3.51 Million; Valuation Rose; Clarkston Capital Partners Boosted Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holding by $1.79 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 624,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.30 million, up from 607,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 240,730 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares to 7,507 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,048 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

