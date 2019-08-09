Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lifted Holding in Ecolab (ECL); Tremblant Capital Group Continues to Hold Holding in Cbs New (CBS)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 75,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.16M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 4.95M shares traded or 118.48% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N – LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER IS PACING TO BE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS- COO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Escalates Its Fight With Redstones; 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 1547.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 30,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 32,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt Comm holds 40,333 shares. 813 were reported by Plante Moran Fin Limited. Westpac Bk invested in 24,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 58,020 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3,000 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 14,003 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 131,866 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 119 shares stake. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 6,600 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 25,301 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 28,057 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 68 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 357,592 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $60.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 80,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,652 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & accumulated 2.03 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,903 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.14% or 3.20 million shares in its portfolio. Dillon & Associate Incorporated holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 41,907 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.39% stake. Da Davidson stated it has 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pinnacle Ltd reported 2,557 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 20,999 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca holds 749,111 shares or 10.98% of its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 0.87% or 58,483 shares. Fdx Advsr has 9,308 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Donaldson Capital holds 35,306 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 14,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,689 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.