Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Nike (NKE) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $390,027; Stock Price Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31 million, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.33. About 2.01 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 6.45 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fin Strategies holds 3,369 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.97% or 211,530 shares. Citigroup stated it has 761,216 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 191,700 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,800 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 12.13M shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 2,799 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 432,948 shares. Albion Fincl Gp Ut reported 6,296 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pictet Bancshares And Trust Limited owns 13,084 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fiera Capital owns 5.57 million shares. Ems Capital LP accumulated 5.38% or 850,690 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,200 shares. New York-based Vontobel Asset has invested 1.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 17,805 shares to 21,005 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class A by 2,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 30.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cwm Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,387 shares. Field And Main Savings Bank holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 457,432 shares. 18,900 were accumulated by Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management reported 2,850 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.82% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.18 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.26% or 130,153 shares. Cannell Peter B Company owns 90,418 shares. Sigma Counselors reported 1,666 shares. Ameritas Investment, a Nebraska-based fund reported 34,129 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfolio (VIG) by 4,920 shares to 14,848 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 9,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $596.50M for 30.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.