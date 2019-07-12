Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Its Sherwin Williams (SHW) Stake by $430,000; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $83.94 Billion as Share Value Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $468.12. About 139,911 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 681,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.87M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.14 billion, up from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.41 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1,713 shares to 5,961 shares, valued at $459.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc Class A by 400,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Phillips, Qatar to build Middle East’s biggest ethylene plant – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Ltd Ca holds 0.92% or 31,041 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,252 shares. Skba Capital Ltd holds 2.61% or 131,630 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,194 shares. 9,032 were reported by Community Financial Svcs Gp Limited. Texas-based Amer Savings Bank has invested 1.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,156 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 6.42M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 2,117 were reported by Wallington Asset Management Llc. Cs Mckee LP owns 1.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 142,063 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,890 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt invested in 0.79% or 9.04M shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 23,785 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Llc accumulated 0.94% or 24,019 shares. Insight 2811 owns 2,554 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 15.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams -1% after margins tighten – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Faces Pressure Overseas – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: Buy For Its Growth Rather Than Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $597.91 million for 18.37 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares to 88,741 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class A by 2,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).