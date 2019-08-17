Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 38.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,727 shares as Netflix (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 7,577 shares with $2.70 million value, down from 12,304 last quarter. Netflix now has $132.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 185.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 139,495 shares as Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 214,495 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Bloomin’ Brands Inc now has $1.35B valuation. It closed at $15.51 lastly. It is down 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands -4% after light comp – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 295,000 shares to 155,000 valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American International Group (Call) (NYSE:AIG) stake by 451,700 shares and now owns 878,200 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,200 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Gp Incorporated. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Westwood Grp Inc stated it has 2.11M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 50,073 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 244,132 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 784,262 are held by Tyvor Cap Ltd Llc. Putnam Investments invested 0.02% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Brinker has 10,160 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0% or 54,073 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co reported 520,520 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 231 shares. Menta Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Skylands Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.2% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $26 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23’s average target is 48.29% above currents $15.51 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 42,631 shares to 45,793 valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 stake by 20,802 shares and now owns 70,485 shares. Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) was raised too.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bullish Thesis Behind Netflix Stock Is Still Strong – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix Stock While Itâ€™s Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.