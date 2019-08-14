Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Holding in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by $430,000; Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.51 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $9.98 during the last trading session, reaching $515.87. About 291,922 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 12,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.15M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $134.31. About 20.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N invested in 4% or 117,610 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services stated it has 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 1.28% or 25,881 shares in its portfolio. First Savings Bank Tru reported 8,941 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,943 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa stated it has 61,014 shares. Schnieders Limited Liability has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 34,500 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 4% or 955,971 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 4.98% or 27,645 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 71,341 shares. Arga Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 25,175 shares in its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv accumulated 24.21% or 1.50M shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 1.24M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 35,480 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 8,095 shares to 52,278 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 17,805 shares to 21,005 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment reported 710 shares stake. Farallon Cap Llc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Minnesota-based Winslow Management Ltd has invested 0.95% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc reported 725 shares. Montag And Caldwell has 139,949 shares. Nomura owns 3,178 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division holds 4,122 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% or 17,207 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 6,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs has 100 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,782 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 348 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Com Inc reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 1.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 112,276 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Company owns 3,498 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.60 million for 19.81 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.