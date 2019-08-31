Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut By $738,562 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Boosted By $3.89 Million Its Intel (INTC) Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 167.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc acquired 73,479 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 117,463 shares with $6.31M value, up from 43,984 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $205.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 37.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 10,499 shares with $1.24M value, down from 16,758 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,530 shares to 3,191 valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 3,409 shares and now owns 7,332 shares. Ishares Tr (IYR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 13.69% above currents $47.41 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5700 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6100 target in Monday, June 10 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) stake by 81,088 shares to 88,741 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Class A stake by 2,708 shares and now owns 4,514 shares. Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.