Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Amazon (AMZN) Stake; Coatue Management Lifted American Airls Group (AAL) Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 16.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 2,637 shares with $4.70 million value, down from 3,159 last quarter. Amazon now has $890.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members

Coatue Management Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 182.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 20,300 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 31,415 shares with $997,000 value, up from 11,115 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $12.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.66M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 23.62% above currents $1800.62 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 31,428 shares to 35,028 valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) stake by 17,372 shares and now owns 63,486 shares. Alphabet Class A was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 71.59% above currents $27 stock price. American Airlines Group had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $65,844 on Thursday, August 29. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. $112,720 worth of stock was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) stake by 32,828 shares to 17,918 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.91M shares and now owns 4.08 million shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) was reduced too.