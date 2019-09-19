Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Boosted Its Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stake by $2.23 Million; Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Rose While Hawk Ridge Management Cut Its Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 68,307 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 18,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 38,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 20,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 181,538 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brightcove +7% as it beats on top and bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brightcove beats with double-digit revenue gain – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Brightcove (BCOV) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV), A Stock That Climbed 12% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Lc holds 0% or 445,547 shares in its portfolio. Horrell stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 0% or 20,321 shares. Archon Mgmt Lc has 2.27M shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 2.45 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 319 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 439,767 shares. Moreover, Art Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 9,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 60,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 848 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Webster Bancshares N A invested in 0% or 135 shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 40,050 shares to 90,376 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class C by 475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,278 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).