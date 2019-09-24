Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Boosted Its Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Stake; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Valuation Declined, Hahn Capital Management Has Raised by $10.63 Billion Its Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 106.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 34,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, up from 16,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $153.94. About 21,714 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 20,095 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,592 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 8,791 shares. Next Financial Gp invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 98,758 shares. Raymond James Financial Service holds 13,163 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 22,671 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 7,553 are held by Virtu. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 232,764 shares. 8,945 were accumulated by Brinker. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 0% or 144,569 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.11% or 40,903 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 52,037 shares to 381,876 shares, valued at $28.51 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,344 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

