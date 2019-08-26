Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Boosted American Tower (AMT) Stake by $3.51 Million as Stock Rose; Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Stock Price Declined While Matarin Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.60 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $228.86. About 574,112 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 106,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% . The institutional investor held 50,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, down from 157,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olympic Steel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 19,199 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Net $7.63M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Olympic Steel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEUS); 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6,929 shares to 67,080 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 110,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Olympic Steel’s Andrew F. Wolfort Promoted to Regional Vice President – Business Wire” on October 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Olympic Steel Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Net Sales – Business Wire” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: Methode Electronics, Walker & Dunlop, Marker Therapeutics, Chemed and Olympic Steel – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Olympic Steel (ZEUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold ZEUS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.12 million shares or 1.76% less from 7.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 293 were reported by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 846 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) for 10,227 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Parametric Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36,377 shares. Sei Invs Com invested in 0% or 2,980 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 150,053 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 50,592 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 31,325 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) for 25 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). 45,615 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability owns 77,274 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 234 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $125,505 activity. Della Ratta Ralph M Jr bought $24,704 worth of stock.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares to 10,499 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,695 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Apple Hospitality REIT Announces September 2019 Distribution – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Passive Income The REIT Way: Start With These 2 Blue-Chip REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 3,558 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 567,634 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Chilton Management Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 116,449 shares. Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt reported 69,868 shares or 5.61% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M LP has 16,275 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 8,771 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn reported 0% stake. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd owns 49,150 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 252,686 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Thomas White Intll Ltd owns 4,533 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 6,595 were reported by Camelot Portfolios. Federated Investors Pa reported 398,387 shares.