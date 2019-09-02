Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose; Orleans Capital Management Has Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $610,700

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 16,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,633 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 52,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities holds 1.31M shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. 74,427 were accumulated by Garde Cap Incorporated. Saratoga Research & Inv owns 576,337 shares or 4.64% of their US portfolio. Greenbrier Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 80,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.57% or 330,164 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd owns 44,953 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 37,354 were reported by Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt holds 14,045 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. West Family Invs Inc reported 1.25% stake. Axa holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.43M shares. Wharton Business Gp has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Inv Grp stated it has 301,599 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.14M shares or 0.51% of the stock. D Scott Neal reported 1,759 shares. Moreover, Gladius Cap Management Lp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 102,036 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 2,708 shares to 4,514 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).