Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Tegean Capital Management Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 133.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 120,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 210,000 shares with $13.07 million value, up from 90,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 38.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,727 shares as Netflix (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 7,577 shares with $2.70 million value, down from 12,304 last quarter. Netflix now has $166.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W Co Incorporated New York reported 20,011 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gideon Cap Advsr reported 873 shares. Alpha Windward Llc owns 287 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Co Inc holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,321 shares. Bokf Na has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Tru Na holds 1,687 shares. Northeast Invest holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,992 shares. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amp Cap Investors reported 169,625 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 597 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 203,301 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 1,308 shares. Tybourne Capital (Hk) Ltd holds 5.05% or 363,644 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $245.53M for 169.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Cummins (NYSE:CMI) stake by 29,169 shares to 32,565 valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stake by 17,792 shares and now owns 20,656 shares. Alphabet Class A was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $440 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $450 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $165 target in Friday, January 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by Pivotal Research.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 342 shares valued at $123,120 was sold by Sweeney Anne M. Shares for $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Before Q2 Earnings Ahead of Streaming Fight? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has a Netflix Subscription Finally Gotten Too Expensive? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, February 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of C in report on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,449 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.11% or 156,936 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 1.32 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. 5,143 were reported by Assetmark. Bokf Na has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Scotia invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Street Corporation owns 104.79M shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc reported 18,926 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,443 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested in 9,128 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whittier Communication has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Snow Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.