Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake By $787,941; Edison International Has 1.1 Sentiment

Edison International (EIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 216 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 197 cut down and sold their stock positions in Edison International. The funds in our database reported: 263.31 million shares, down from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Edison International in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 154 Increased: 144 New Position: 72.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 42.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,169 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 5,695 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 9,864 last quarter. Apple now has $911.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Limited owns 39,610 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 12,117 shares. Vanguard reported 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 42,375 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 5.68% or 221,156 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 4.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 229,686 shares. Madison Inv accumulated 41,910 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn reported 7,505 shares stake. First Hawaiian State Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 77,471 shares. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 5,996 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 534,878 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd invested 5.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telos Capital Mgmt holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,561 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability holds 4.81% or 208,832 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,204 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 6.36% above currents $201.74 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $228 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 26.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stake by 17,792 shares to 20,656 valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kellogg (NYSE:K) stake by 45,843 shares and now owns 50,843 shares. Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Edison International for 1.11 million shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owns 668,284 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 182,000 shares. The New York-based Pzena Investment Management Llc has invested 2.53% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 806,524 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.50M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.34 million shares traded. Edison International (EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 08/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on KEFI Minerals (KEFI); 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: CHALLENGING TO BUILD NEW GAS PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.49 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.