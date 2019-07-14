Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $738,562 as Shares Rose; Park Circle Co Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.14 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 16,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Cap Savings Bank Tx holds 0.88% or 4,114 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.16% or 99,500 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 5.71% or 431,562 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.84% or 163,941 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, High Pointe Capital Management Lc has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nexus Investment Mgmt accumulated 4.71% or 270,283 shares. Mitchell Communications invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btr Management owns 4.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,807 shares. 3.71M are held by Raymond James Serv Advisors. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 53,960 shares. Moreover, Miles has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,674 shares. Blackhill Cap Incorporated holds 1.45% or 71,500 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 25,881 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance invested in 2.85% or 10.53 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares to 35,028 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 30,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

