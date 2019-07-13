Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Position in Nike (NKE) as Stock Price Declined; Torray Has Raised Its Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Position by $2.06 Million; Shares Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 761,716 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 12.50M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Quadrant Capital Limited Com invested in 28,076 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 29,447 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Motco reported 75,614 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 11,127 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,668 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 27,404 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.25% or 889,342 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 87,975 shares stake. Etrade Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gould Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 753,340 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 0.13% or 176,109 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares to 32,565 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,406 shares to 178,937 shares, valued at $23.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF) by 15,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).