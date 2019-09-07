Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Nike (NKE) Holding by $364,224 as Stock Value Rose; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holder Nea Management Company Raised Stake by $2.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 560,046 shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 42,631 shares to 45,793 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500.

