Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Its Nike (NKE) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Hershey Company (HSY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Symons Capital Management Trimmed by $486,780 Its Position

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 100,870 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 105,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.18. About 203,430 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.16. About 1.57 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42 million for 24.10 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 6,000 shares worth $918,270.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares to 88,741 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) by 17,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).