Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $787,941; Saybrook Capital Holding In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Upped

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 1.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 42.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 5.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 14.30 million shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Affinity Ltd has 3.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,568 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 1.13M shares. Burgundy Asset invested in 1.27 million shares or 2.48% of the stock. Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 42,257 shares. Btr Capital Management reported 98,778 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. 32,892 are owned by Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability. Mondrian Prtnrs has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tributary Capital Lc reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gruss And invested in 7.25% or 36,450 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has 20,722 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 87,700 shares. Boston reported 34,462 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares to 70,485 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 30,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.18 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares to 66,447 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,336 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).