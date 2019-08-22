Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding; Aviance Capital Management Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Caterpillar (CAT) stake by 621.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc acquired 17,792 shares as Caterpillar (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 20,656 shares with $2.80M value, up from 2,864 last quarter. Caterpillar now has $66.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 2.74M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 22.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 9,919 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 34,590 shares with $6.69 million value, down from 44,509 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $106.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 1.85 million shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Cap Ltd Liability Ct holds 5.97% or 423,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,015 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 14,617 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.23% or 8,536 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 423,085 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,949 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1.31 million shares or 0% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & accumulated 24,812 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd has 76,544 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa Comml Bank has invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Wms Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Vanguard Group stated it has 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Alpine Woods Cap holds 2,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baltimore has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 3.19% above currents $117.68 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Lc reported 3,288 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 3,713 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has 19 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Co reported 9,672 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap has 0.35% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Illinois-based Interactive has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Ltd has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 311 shares. Monarch Management holds 1.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,277 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 4,031 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 137,773 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Investec Asset Ltd reported 34,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 21,728 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 37,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Fund Shs Ben Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stake by 73,762 shares to 101,383 valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,060 shares and now owns 7,441 shares. China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) was raised too.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 1.54% above currents $221.26 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

