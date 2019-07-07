Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted By $2.61 Million Its Kellogg (K) Holding; Egain (EGAN) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 48 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 30 decreased and sold their stakes in Egain Corp. The funds in our database now own: 23.26 million shares, up from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Egain Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 15 New Position: 33.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased Kellogg (K) stake by 916.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc acquired 45,843 shares as Kellogg (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 50,843 shares with $2.92M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Kellogg now has $18.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 3.65M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.54% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 495,110 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 143,796 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.33% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,370 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.75 million activity.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $241.94 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 70 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $606,366 for 99.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Friday, February 8 to “Hold”. Consumer Edge Research downgraded the shares of K in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust holds 52,401 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,526 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Endowment LP reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 0.05% or 10,388 shares. Cardinal Cap owns 54,625 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 65,139 shares. First Mercantile Company reported 1,190 shares. Smithfield Trust Company has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ftb Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Freestone Cap Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 55,172 shares. Welch Grp Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.75 million activity. $5.85M worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST.