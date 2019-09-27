Perceptron Inc. (PRCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Both Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. 5 0.55 7.59M 0.22 19.05 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.00 2.61M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Perceptron Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Perceptron Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 159,042,809.55% 4.4% 2.9% Schmitt Industries Inc. 124,220,646.33% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Perceptron Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perceptron Inc. Its rival Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 1.9 respectively. Schmitt Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perceptron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perceptron Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Perceptron Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 66.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perceptron Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 52.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Perceptron Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Perceptron Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Perceptron Inc. beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.