Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) Reaches $4.12 52-Week Low; Shorts at CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (CLPHF) Raised By 0.91%

The stock of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.83 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.12 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $39.74M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $3.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.78M less. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 7,405 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 46.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN

CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLPHF) had an increase of 0.91% in short interest. CLPHF’s SI was 2.87 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.91% from 2.84M shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1688 days are for CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLPHF)’s short sellers to cover CLPHF’s short positions. It closed at $11.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $39.74 million. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. It has a 18.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets.

Analysts await Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Perceptron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.64% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $31,015 activity. Van Valkenburg Richard had bought 5,000 shares worth $22,200. 500 Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) shares with value of $2,175 were bought by Watza David Lawrence.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Perceptron, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.84 million shares or 1.76% less from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt has 585,644 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 111,849 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 753 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com accumulated 599,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 271,036 shares. 74,496 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 55,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 28,600 shares. 907,617 were reported by Moab Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.57% or 142,191 shares in its portfolio. Harbert Fund Advsr, Alabama-based fund reported 504,100 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 10,143 shares. Blackrock reported 27,422 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 14,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Llc holds 173,993 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company has market cap of $28.49 billion. It generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; retail of electricity and gas; property investment; and research and development activities.