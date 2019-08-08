Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; HALO LABS ORDINARY SHARES (AGEEF) Shorts Raised By 477.93%

HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) had an increase of 477.93% in short interest. AGEEF’s SI was 83,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 477.93% from 14,500 shares previously. With 549,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF)’s short sellers to cover AGEEF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3229. About 42,428 shares traded. Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Perceptron, Inc.’s analysts see -63.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 16,817 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN

More notable recent Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Halo Labs (NEO:HALO) Expands Into Lesotho by Purchasing Bophelo – Midas Letter” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks That I May Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “Halo Labs (NEO:HALO) Leaves Competitors Behind with Shatterizer and DabTabs – Midas Letter” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halo Labs converts debt to shares – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Halo Labs Attains Record High As Cannabis Extractors Keep Rolling – Midas Letter” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Halo Labs Inc. manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.74 million. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Perceptron, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.84 million shares or 1.76% less from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) or 1,090 shares. Rbf owns 76,103 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsr accumulated 74,496 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Punch And Assoc Invest Management holds 0.38% or 585,644 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 271,036 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 18,500 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Lc stated it has 173,993 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.18 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 28,700 shares in its portfolio. 55,000 are owned by Bridgeway Capital. 907,617 were reported by Moab Prns Limited Liability. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 12,700 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 14,478 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 27,422 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) or 42,393 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $31,015 activity. The insider Watza David Lawrence bought $6,640. On Friday, June 14 the insider Van Valkenburg Richard bought $22,200.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $52.08 million. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. It has a 24.55 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets.