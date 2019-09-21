Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Comparison side by side

Both Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.22 19.05 Trimble Inc. 41 3.00 N/A 1.21 34.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perceptron Inc. and Trimble Inc. Trimble Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Perceptron Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Trimble Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Perceptron Inc. and Trimble Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9% Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Perceptron Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trimble Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perceptron Inc. are 2.7 and 2.1. Competitively, Trimble Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Perceptron Inc. and Trimble Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Perceptron Inc.’s upside potential is 60.00% at a $8 average target price. Competitively Trimble Inc. has an average target price of $46, with potential upside of 19.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Perceptron Inc. looks more robust than Trimble Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Perceptron Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of Trimble Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Perceptron Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Trimble Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59% Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41%

For the past year Perceptron Inc. had bearish trend while Trimble Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Trimble Inc. beats Perceptron Inc.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.