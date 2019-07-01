Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. 7 0.51 N/A 0.44 11.24 Novanta Inc. 78 5.19 N/A 1.39 60.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc. Novanta Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Novanta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 5.6% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Perceptron Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novanta Inc. on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Perceptron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Novanta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Novanta Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perceptron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Novanta Inc.’s consensus target price is $81, while its potential downside is -12.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.6% of Perceptron Inc. shares and 88.1% of Novanta Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Perceptron Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Novanta Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. -33.51% -35.7% -37.9% -38.36% -46.39% -39.88% Novanta Inc. 1.18% -6.13% 14.16% 10.59% 33.49% 32.22%

For the past year Perceptron Inc. has -39.88% weaker performance while Novanta Inc. has 32.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Perceptron Inc.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.