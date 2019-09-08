Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Comparison side by side

Both Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. 6 0.55 N/A 0.22 19.05 Novanta Inc. 83 4.19 N/A 1.39 60.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc. Novanta Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Perceptron Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Novanta Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Perceptron Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novanta Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perceptron Inc. are 2.7 and 2.1. Competitively, Novanta Inc. has 2.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novanta Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perceptron Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 90.3%. About 1.1% of Perceptron Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Novanta Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year Perceptron Inc. has -48.59% weaker performance while Novanta Inc. has 33.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats Perceptron Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.