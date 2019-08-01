Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Perceptron Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Perceptron Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Perceptron Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.40% 2.90% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Perceptron Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. N/A 6 19.05 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Perceptron Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Perceptron Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.18 1.82 2.67

As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 41.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Perceptron Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Perceptron Inc. has -48.59% weaker performance while Perceptron Inc.’s competitors have 28.85% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Perceptron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Perceptron Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perceptron Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Perceptron Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Perceptron Inc.’s rivals are 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Perceptron Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Perceptron Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Perceptron Inc.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.