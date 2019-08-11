Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Comparison side by side

Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. 6 0.62 N/A 0.22 19.05 Electro-Sensors Inc. 3 1.53 N/A 0.05 72.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Perceptron Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. Electro-Sensors Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Perceptron Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Electro-Sensors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9% Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Perceptron Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perceptron Inc. are 2.7 and 2.1. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc. has 18.4 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perceptron Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Perceptron Inc. shares and 5.4% of Electro-Sensors Inc. shares. 1.1% are Perceptron Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc. has 81.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59% Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Perceptron Inc. beats Electro-Sensors Inc.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.