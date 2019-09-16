Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) as Stock Value Declined; Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Nli International Boosted Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 398,762 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 32,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 319,950 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 286,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.59% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 6.48M shares traded or 37.91% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.36 million shares. Dana Invest Advisors stated it has 36,855 shares. Jennison Ltd Llc invested in 934,955 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 5,793 shares. Falcon Point Cap Lc has invested 2.22% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 85,324 shares. Hood River Lc has 1.84% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 8 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.02% stake. 1492 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 14,124 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbv Technologies S A by 2.48 million shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $29.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 256,699 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 27,648 shares. Cordasco Networks owns 373 shares. British Columbia Corporation holds 101,012 shares. Weiss Multi owns 201,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 733,749 shares. Invesco Limited holds 7.10 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 124,505 shares. Spc holds 0.13% or 33,515 shares. Aviva Plc owns 44,093 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) has 365,000 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 518,420 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 6,422 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.