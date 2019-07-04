Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position as Market Value Declined; Tompkins Financial Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $360,254

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 78,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.8. About 427,781 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability reported 45,890 shares. Affinity Investment Limited accumulated 2.45% or 202,173 shares. Sol Cap Management Com has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Com reported 47,658 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 23,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 16.77 million shares. 11.72M are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co. The Maryland-based Fin Consulate has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 89,311 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 275,446 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc accumulated 56,169 shares. Amer Retail Bank reported 141,782 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 780,804 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 705,718 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $26.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 79.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. $44,622 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. The insider BENEVICH ERIC sold 920 shares worth $76,883. $156,159 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by ROBERTS EIRY. Bozigian Haig P. sold $76,859 worth of stock or 920 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 Lippoldt Darin sold $107,911 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 1,225 shares. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm had sold 1,272 shares worth $112,119 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc owns 38,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Healthcor Mngmt Lp reported 1.52 million shares. Westfield L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 316,540 shares. 61,648 were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc reported 63,570 shares stake. Bailard owns 4,900 shares. Asset Management reported 3,370 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated stated it has 57,668 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Prudential reported 12,520 shares. Nicholas LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 30,346 shares. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Brandywine Managers Lc has 2,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.