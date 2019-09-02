Perceptive Advisors Stake In Uniqure Nv. (QURE) Was Raised; First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holding by $11.17 Million; Stock Value Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 257,787 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $55.6M, EST. $55.7M; 08/03/2018 – At ACC, Siemens Healthineers Introduces a Portable Cardiovascular-Dedicated Ultrasound System; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv. (QURE) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 11,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 231,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, up from 220,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 350,157 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

