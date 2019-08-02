Perceptive Advisors Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Has Cut by $74.79 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Maintains Holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 257,555 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 212.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 61,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 90,686 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 28,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 186,393 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. Shares for $956,928 were sold by Fogliato Franco. 22,115 shares were sold by Cusick Thomas B., worth $2.37M. Boyle Joseph P had sold 20,384 shares worth $2.16M on Tuesday, February 12. $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by GEORGE EDWARD S on Wednesday, February 13.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Cl A (NYSE:OAK) by 122,576 shares to 18,800 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 8,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,992 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. $107,911 worth of stock was sold by Lippoldt Darin on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 5 BENEVICH ERIC sold $119,427 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 1,357 shares. 531 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $44,622 were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P.. Gano Kyle had sold 3,809 shares worth $335,668. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold $112,119 worth of stock or 1,272 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 308,512 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $50.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 413,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).