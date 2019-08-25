Perceptive Advisors Stake in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Lifted by $6.34 Million; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Maryland Capital Management Boosted by $559,181 Its Position

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 88,543 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 84,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 750,642 shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,475 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 47,588 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability holds 8,523 shares. Voya Management Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 20,817 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com holds 11,300 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 6,236 shares. Crosslink, California-based fund reported 121,595 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.06% or 13,330 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,363 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 172,551 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 3,743 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Investment, a California-based fund reported 303,067 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 13,451 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,812 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

