Perceptive Advisors Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Has Upped by $22.75 Million; Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Stock Value Declined While Strategic Advisors Upped Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 458,050 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 487,085 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 11/05/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL RAISES SHORT POSITION IN AEGON TO 1.01%; 06/03/2018 – VC Circle: Exclusive: Online insurance aggregator Coverfox raises funds from Aegon; 06/03/2018 VC Circle: Exclusive: Aegon invests in online insurance aggregator Coverfox; 03/04/2018 – Aegon completes sale of Aegon Ireland; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1(hyb) Rating To Aegon N.V.’s Usd800 Million Dated Subordinated Notes; 04/04/2018 – Aegon Prices $800 M of Tier 2 Subordinated Debt; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,665 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

