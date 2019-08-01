Perceptive Advisors Raised Its Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Position by $3.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; Polar Securities Has Decreased Stake in Trimble (TRMB) by $17.75 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 443,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 692,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 607,063 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 16,084 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 30,743 shares stake. 126 are owned by Daiwa Securities Group. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.09% or 74,820 shares. Ameritas Invest has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 20,876 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 4,431 shares. Amer Grp Inc accumulated 13,577 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 149,079 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 130,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.18 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 7,091 were accumulated by Citigroup. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 16,900 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $18.16 million activity. JOHANSSON ULF J sold $3.23 million worth of stock. The insider FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 1.33% or 4.32M shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.13% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 41,717 are owned by Natixis Advsrs L P. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 37 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 420,509 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Com holds 12,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 85,591 are owned by Citigroup. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 320,800 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Natixis invested in 0% or 12,623 shares. Df Dent And Company holds 2.19% or 2.73M shares. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Hanson Mcclain holds 61 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.13% or 2.45 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication owns 4,350 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 175,000 shares to 996,300 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.