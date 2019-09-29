Perceptive Advisors Position in Uniqure N.V (QURE) Has Lifted by $3.90 Million; As J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) Shares Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Trimmed Holding by $748,695

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure N.V (QURE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 281,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02 million, up from 231,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 789,467 shares traded or 35.89% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 41,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 48,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan/Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Management Incorporated invested in 179,736 shares. United Capital Advisers has 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 835,407 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Finance Mngmt LP stated it has 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 91,387 are held by Brinker Cap. Papp L Roy & Associate holds 37,729 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 4.30M shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fulton Savings Bank Na invested 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 96,114 were accumulated by Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Company Ca. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 3.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilton has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,391 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,480 shares to 9,790 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 828,427 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $31.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 58,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).